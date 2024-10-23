U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

BABA stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.21. 6,929,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,855,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.71.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

