U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,380 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.03. 346,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,951. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

