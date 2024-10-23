UBS Group Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $156.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.15.

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.19. The company had a trading volume of 225,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,022. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $164.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after purchasing an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

