UBS Group Trims Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Target Price to $125.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $113.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,751. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

