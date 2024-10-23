United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Declares $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

United Rentals has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Rentals to earn $47.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

NYSE:URI traded down $13.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $834.18. 639,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $766.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $705.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $861.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

