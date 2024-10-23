USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Shares Up 4.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $35.97. Approximately 16,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 79,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.45 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $26,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Jones sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $240,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,940 shares of company stock valued at $311,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 274.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $677.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

