VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s Why

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.34. Approximately 1,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Gaming ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

