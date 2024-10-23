Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331,540 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,357,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $606.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $397.76 and a twelve month high of $610.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

