Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

