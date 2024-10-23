Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Cut by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $266.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.24 and a 200-day moving average of $249.28.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

