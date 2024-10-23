Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.23. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

