Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

