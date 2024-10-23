Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $519.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.76.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.