Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

