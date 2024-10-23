Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

