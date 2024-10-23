Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $70.00 at UBS Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.33. 415,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,691. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,252.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 453,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 284,236 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after acquiring an additional 228,589 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

