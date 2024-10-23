Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.440-3.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.

VLTO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,735. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

