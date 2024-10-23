Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.860-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Veralto also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.440-3.480 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Veralto Trading Down 0.8 %

Veralto stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.93. 1,344,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,735. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion and a PE ratio of 34.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.60. Veralto has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $114.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,039 shares of company stock worth $4,310,335 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

