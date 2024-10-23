Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 74,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 358,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Verb Technology from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 earnings per share for the current year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

