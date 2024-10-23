Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 210052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).
Verici Dx Trading Down 3.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of £8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.59.
Verici Dx Company Profile
Verici Dx plc develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products are Tutivia, a post-transplant diagnostic test focused on acute cellular rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.
