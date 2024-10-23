Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) vs. Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Head-To-Head Survey

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Irish Residential Properties REIT”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $287.87 million 5.54 -$107.26 million ($1.00) -17.22 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Irish Residential Properties REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veris Residential.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Veris Residential and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.02%. Given Veris Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veris Residential and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -21.79% -8.55% -3.41% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veris Residential beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the “Group”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland. The Group currently owns 3,915 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork with an additional 91 units due for delivery before the end of H1 2022 under pre-purchase contracts and a further 44 units in 2023. The Company has a further 61 units currently under construction directly on owned sites due in H1 2022 and has planning approval to develop an additional 543 residential units on its existing sites. The Company’s shares are listed on Euronext Dublin.

