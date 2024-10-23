Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Veritex Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 139,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. Veritex has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $28.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

