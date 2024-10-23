Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $28.46 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 133886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.34.

The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $113.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Veritex from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in Veritex by 16.5% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.