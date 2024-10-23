Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,888,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $1,888,216.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,006. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $5,988,066. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $509.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.95. The company had a trading volume of 253,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,725. The company has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $341.90 and a one year high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

