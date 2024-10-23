Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Vontier stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. Vontier has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.43 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 13.43%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

