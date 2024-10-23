Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,186 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 102.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 223,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,225,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 801,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $248.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.22 and its 200-day moving average is $226.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.84.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,603,710. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

