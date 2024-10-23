Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $199.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $199.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

