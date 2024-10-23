Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

