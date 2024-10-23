Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $569.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $526.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $584.46 and a 200-day moving average of $536.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

