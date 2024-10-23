Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $670.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $766.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $764.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $452.01 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.