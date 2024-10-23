Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 410 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

