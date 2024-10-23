Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 998 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $5,161,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 150,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

