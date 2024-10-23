Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $34.71 million and $1.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00040180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,311,719 coins and its circulating supply is 198,311,709 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.