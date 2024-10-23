Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.32 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.52. 153,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,100. The company has a market cap of $605.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

