Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.24 and last traded at $49.41. Approximately 4,163,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,242,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wayfair

Wayfair Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $246,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,791,380.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,600 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $246,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,380.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,891 shares of company stock worth $2,007,213 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 3,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after buying an additional 115,778 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.