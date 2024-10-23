Weaver Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $305.92 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.29 and a fifty-two week high of $310.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

