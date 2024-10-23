Weaver Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in KLA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $670.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $452.01 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $766.62 and its 200 day moving average is $764.72.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.57.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares in the company, valued at $74,257,998.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

