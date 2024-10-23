WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $161,908.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,405.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in WesBanco by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

