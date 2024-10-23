Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE WIA opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

