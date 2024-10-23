Westhampton Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC stock opened at $78.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

