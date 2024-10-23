Westhampton Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 766.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after buying an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter worth about $63,585,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,221,000 after purchasing an additional 689,395 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 130.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after purchasing an additional 608,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.98.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,990,320.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $5,757,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,830,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,990,320.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,191,081 shares of company stock valued at $93,637,014. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

