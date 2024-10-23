Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 847,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 1,146,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,133,000 after purchasing an additional 485,433 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 627,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 209,098 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.21 and a 52 week high of $106.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

