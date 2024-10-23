What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Entergy Q1 Earnings?

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.32. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entergy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

