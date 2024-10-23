Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Shares Down 2.4% – Time to Sell?

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 5,018 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,023% from the average daily volume of 447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger air transportation services. The company offers on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Northwest Asia. As of 31 March 2024, it operated a fleet of 208 aircraft, connecting approximately 200 destinations for 924 routes in 50 countries.

