Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for TSE:BHC Q3 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BHC. Evercore ISI upgraded Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Bausch Health Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.96. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$5.45 and a 12 month high of C$15.43.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.22. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 2,304.54%. The firm had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.20 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Seana Lynne Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$112,087.40. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

