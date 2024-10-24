10,970 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at $96,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 962.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a market cap of $332.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

