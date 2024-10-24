1,549 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,549 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.22.

McDonald’s Trading Down 5.1 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $298.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.97 and a 200-day moving average of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

