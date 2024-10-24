3,393 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,393 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHP. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Down 1.6 %

BHP Group stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.465 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

