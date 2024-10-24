5,253 Shares in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Bought by Axecap Investments LLC

Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Team Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 224,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,063,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $43.15.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

