6,450 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.44 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.24.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
