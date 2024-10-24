Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Raised by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 5.7% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $152.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

